Doctors walk out in UK health service’s biggest strike

Hospital doctors in England on Thursday staged the biggest walkout in the history of the UK’s state-funded National Health Service, prompting fears for patient safety.

The unprecedented five-day stoppage over pay and staff retention is the latest in eight months of industrial action across the NHS, which is already reeling from a vast pandemic backlog.

“The NHS has been running on goodwill and now this is the last chance to change that,” said 27-year-old junior doctor Arjan Sing, on a picket line outside London’s University College Hospital.

He said colleagues were planning to leave for countries that “care about their doctors”.

“Doctors have realised they work in a global market, they’re not restricted to this country,” he added.