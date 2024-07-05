UK polls: Four women of Bangladeshi origin elected again

Rushanara is the first MP of Bangladeshi origin in the UK parliament, first winning in the 2010 election from Tower Hamlets' Bethnal Green and Stepney constituency. She had won four consecutive times from Tower Hamlets' Bethnal Green and Stepney constituency from 2010. This time she won from the same seat with 15,896 votes. This is her fifth consecutive win.

Her votes somewhat dropped compared to previous times, but she managed to hold on to this Labour seat. Her close contender was also of Bangladeshi origin, Ajmal Masrur. He secured 14,207 votes.

Since 2010 she had been the shadow minister for international development. From October 2013 she was appointed shadow state minister for education.

Born in Sylhet Rushanara came to the UK with her family when she was seven. She earned her Bachelor's degree in philosophy, politics and economy from St John's College in Oxford.