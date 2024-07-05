Rushanara Ali wins for the fifth consecutive time

Rushanara Ali of Bangladeshi origin has been elected in the UK elections as member of parliament from Labour Party for the fifth consecutive time.

She won from the Bethnal Green and Stepney constituency of Tower Hamlets. Labour Party has won this election comprehensively.

Rushanara Ali was won for the fifth time with 15,896 votes. Her closest competitor independent candidate Ajmal Masrur won 14,207 votes. Liberal Democratic Party's Rabina Khan came up third with 4,777 votes.