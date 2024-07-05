UK elections
Rushanara Ali wins for the fifth consecutive time
Rushanara Ali of Bangladeshi origin has been elected in the UK elections as member of parliament from Labour Party for the fifth consecutive time.
She won from the Bethnal Green and Stepney constituency of Tower Hamlets. Labour Party has won this election comprehensively.
Rushanara Ali was won for the fifth time with 15,896 votes. Her closest competitor independent candidate Ajmal Masrur won 14,207 votes. Liberal Democratic Party's Rabina Khan came up third with 4,777 votes.
Rushanara is the first MP of Bangladeshi origin in the UK parliament. She previously won four consecutive times from Tower Hamlets' Bethnal Green and Stepney constituency from 2010.
Since 2010 she had been the shadow minister for international development. From October 2013 she was appointed shadow state minister for education.
Born in Sylhet, Rushanara came to the UK with her family when she was seven. She earned her Bachelor's degree in philosophy, politics and economy from St John's College in Oxford.
Labour Party has amassed a wide margin over Conservative Party, winning 362 seats till 11:00 am Bangladesh time, Friday. It requires 326 seats to clinch a majority. The Tories have won 82 seats.
Liberal Democratic Party has won in 50 seats. In London, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has said, "The change begins now."
Addressing the excited people, he said, "I am happy."