Russian mothers alone as draft exiles dads

Wrapped up in brightly coloured snowsuits, Yekaterina Filimonova cycles through Moscow’s snow-blanketed streets with her three sons to their nursery.

Her husband used to drop them off but not anymore. Now living in exile abroad, he fled after President Vladimir Putin announced in September that Russian men were being drafted en masse to fight in Ukraine.

“He left and I got sick the next day. I was so stressed I didn’t recover for a month,” Filimonova, 34, told AFP.

Days after the call-up her husband Yaroslav Leonov grabbed his bike, took a train 1,500 kilometres (930 miles) to a city close to neighbouring Kazakhstan and cycled over the border.

“He didn’t want to leave us,” Filimonova said.