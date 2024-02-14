NATO to showcase spending rise in riposte to Trump

Trump’s comments in a Saturday stump speech drew condemnation from leaders including US President Joe Biden -- whom he looks set to face in November’s election -- and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Scholz warned that casting doubt on NATO’s collective defence guarantee which has safeguarded Europe since World War II was “irresponsible and dangerous”.

Ahead of a meeting of defence ministers, Stoltenberg is due to unveil new estimates showing the number of NATO allies reaching the military spending target of two percent of GDP has almost doubled since last year.

Officials told AFP that around 20 of the alliance’s 31 members are expected to hit the target, up from just 11 in 2023.

NATO in 2014 set a target for members to spend two percent of their gross domestic product on defence in response to Russia’s seizure of Crimea from Ukraine.