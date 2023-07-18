Eastern Europe: Labour migration on the rise

“I could not have imaged three years ago that I would be sitting in Warsaw drinking Polish beer,” says Shourya Singh, a risk management consultant from Varanasi in northeast India, who works at Ernst & Young (EY), a professional services company, in the Polish capital. Shourya told DW that he was headhunted by an international staffing agency via LinkedIn and worked on a contract for Dutch bank ING before joining EY. Shourya’s story is not uncommon. Abraham Ingo, a 20-something from Namibia who works as a credit risk model developer for a large bank in Warsaw, says the move to Poland has opened up a whole new world.

“My experience working here has been really amazing. The company I work for has a great work culture, a diverse employee base and great management. This experience in Poland has helped me grow and will enable me to contribute much more to Namibia in the long run,” he told DW.