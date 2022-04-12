British prime minister Johnson fined over 'Partygate'

UK prime minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak are to be fined for breaching Covid-19 lockdown laws in what has become known as the "Partygate" scandal, prompting calls on Tuesday for their resignation.

"The prime minister and chancellor of the exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan Police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices," a Downing Street spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The announcement came after London's Metropolitan Police said they had issued more than 50 fines over the parties, without disclosing the number or identities of those being fined.

The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, swiftly called for the two most senior members of the government to resign.

"Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public," Starmer tweeted.

"They must both resign. The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better."

The political storm following the revelations of a swathe of lockdown-busting parties in and around Downing Street now threatens to engulf Johnson once more.