Cyprus talks can resume only on two-state basis: Erdogan

Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday peace talks on the future of ethnically divided Cyprus can take place only between "the two states" on the Mediterranean island.

In a speech in the divided Cypriot capital of Nicosia, Erdogan reiterated Turkey's position in a dispute that is damaging Turkey's relations with the European Union and Greece.

Turkey is the only country to now recognise breakaway north Cyprus. It says the only viable option to heal decades of estrangement is for rival Greek Cypriots and the international community to accept the existence of two sovereign entities.