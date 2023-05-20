UK announces new Russia sanctions, including diamond ban

Britain unveiled new sanctions against Russia on Friday, targeting imports of diamonds and other minerals in a bid to choke Moscow's ability to fund the war in Ukraine.

Before a G7 summit in Japan began, London said it would introduce "a ban on Russian diamonds", copper, aluminium and nickel, and sanction more entities involved in Moscow's "military industrial complex".

Russia's diamond trade is estimated to be worth USD 4-5 billion a year, netting the Kremlin much-needed tax revenues.