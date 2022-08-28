Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Moscow and Kyiv traded fresh accusations on Saturday of shelling around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which has been a focus of international concern that fighting in the area could trigger a disaster.

Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, has been controlled by Russian forces since early March, soon after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Ukrainian staff continue to operate it and in recent weeks the two sides have traded blame for shelling near the plant.

Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom energy agency said Russian troops again shelled the grounds of the plant complex in the last 24 hours.

“The damage is currently being ascertained,” Energoatom wrote in a statement on Telegram.

Moscow’s defence ministry accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the plant complex three times in the last 24 hours.