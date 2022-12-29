For Ukraine’s wartime New Year, patriotism is on the menu

There are two items that have long been fixtures on Tetyana Mytrofanova’s New Year’s Eve menu: shuba, a salad of pickled herring and root vegetables; and a potato salad known as Olivier.

But their status as classic Russian dishes has made them unpalatable in wartime, forcing Mytrofanova and other Kyiv restaurateurs to find alternatives for one of the year’s most festive holidays.

“We have to turn the page,” the 58-year-old said from a booth at Chasing Two Hares, her eatery cum live music venue, which hosts a raucous party every 31 December.

“What is happening in our country now affects our relationship with the world, and we have to be modern.”