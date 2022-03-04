Fierce fighting sparks fire outside Ukrainian nuclear plant: Officials

A fire broke out in a training building outside the largest nuclear power plant in Europe during intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Ukraine's state emergency service said on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant told RIA that background levels of radiation had not changed. Radiation security had been secured, the plant's director told Ukraine 24 TV.

A video feed from the plant southeast of the capital Kyiv appeared to show smoke and flames coming from an unidentified building.

Reuters could not immediately verify the information, including the potential seriousness of any fire.