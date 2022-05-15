Finland constructive, Sweden 'provocative' in NATO talks: Ankara

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday lauded Finland's conciliatory approach but criticised Sweden for "provocative" statements during talks in Berlin on the two countries joining NATO.

Turkey on Friday threatened to block NATO's enlargement process with the two Nordic countries, which requires the unanimous approval of the alliance's members.

"The Swedish foreign minister's statements are unfortunately not constructive. She continues to make provocative remarks," Cavusoglu told reporters in Berlin on the sidelines of an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers.