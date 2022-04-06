France votes as tight Le Pen-Macron duel looms

France votes Sunday in the first round of presidential elections at which Emmanuel Macron is bidding for a second term in the face of a strengthening challenge from resurgent far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

In an election whose outcome is crucial for the future direction of France and also Europe, the first round will determine which two candidates go through to the run-off on 24 April.

Polls project that the final two will be Macron and Le Pen, in a repeat of their duel from 2017 that saw the centrist become France’s youngest-ever head of state.

With the traditional Socialist and right-wing parties that dominated French politics for last decades facing near electoral oblivion, far-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon is projected to come third, though he believes he could still reach the second round.

But while Macron handily trounced Le Pen five years ago, the veteran anti-immigration campaigner has sought to rebrand herself with a softer image and has closed the gap with the president in recent opinion polls.