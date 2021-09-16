French forces kill IS Sahel jihadist leader wanted by US

Defence minister Florence Parly said Sahrawi died following a strike by France’s Barkhane force, which battles jihadists in the Sahel.

“It is a decisive blow against this terrorist group,” she tweeted. “Our fight continues.”

The jihadist leader was behind the killing of French aid workers in 2020 and was also wanted by the United States over a deadly 2017 attack on US troops in Niger.

Sahrawi in 2015 formed Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS), which is blamed for most of the jihadist attacks in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

The flashpoint “tri-border” area is frequently targeted by ISGS and the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM).

ISGS has carried out deadly attacks targeting civilians and soldiers in the region.

The United States had offered a $5 million reward for information on the whereabouts of Sahrawi, who was wanted over an 4 October 2017 attack in Niger that killed four US Special Forces and four Niger troops.