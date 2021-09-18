Google, Apple ‘censor’ Navalny app as polls begin in Russia

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny accused Apple and Google of “censorship” on Friday after they removed an opposition voting app at the start of a three-day parliamentary election in Russia.

Polls opened across the vast country on Friday after a year that saw a sweeping crackdown on president Vladimir Putin’s opponents, with Russians given the option of voting online.

State media showed Putin casting his ballot online from self-isolation, several days into quarantine after coming into contact with Covid-19.

As voting began, the opposition said a “Smart Voting” app advising supporters on how to vote out Kremlin allies had been removed from the app stores of both Apple and Google.