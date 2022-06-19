Greek rescuers save more than 100 migrants in the Aegean

More than 100 migrants were rescued early Sunday off the island of Mykonos in the Aegean Sea and four are missing, the Greek coastguard said.

"A large-scale rescue operation of migrants is under way from late Saturday two miles south of the island of Delos. So far 108 migrants have been rescued, while according to those rescued, four people are missing", a coastguard statement said.

Among the rescued, there were 24 women and 21 children, while three people have been taken to a health centre on Mykonos.