Macron to address France after ‘Pyrrhic’ pensions victory

President Emmanuel Macron is on Monday to address France for the first time since signing into law his controversial pension reform, facing warnings the political and social crisis sparked by the changes is not over.

Macron signed the legislation early Saturday, just hours after the banner change to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 had been validated by the constitutional court, prompting accusations he was smuggling the law through in the dead of night.

After three months of protests and strikes, the left and unions have vowed not to give in and have warned of mass protests on the 1 May Labour Day.

Polls have consistently showed a majority of French remain opposed to the reform, which the government rammed through parliament using a controversial mechanism allowing it to be passed without a vote.

Meanwhile, Macron’s own personal popularity ratings have eroded, with some analysts suggesting he has given a head-start to far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the long path to 2027 elections.

The press has widely dubbed it a “Pyrrhic victory” after the Greek king who defeated the Romans but saw most of his army destroyed in the process.