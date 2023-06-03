Erdogan to be sworn in for third term as Turkish president

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to be sworn in Saturday for a third term as president after winning a historic runoff election to extend his two-decade rule, as Turkey's economic woes worsen.

The inauguration in parliament will be followed by a lavish ceremony at his palace in the capital Ankara attended by dozens of world leaders.

Turkey's transformative but divisive leader won the May 28 runoff against a powerful opposition coalition, despite an economic crisis and anger over a February earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people.

Erdogan won 52.18 per cent of the vote while his secular rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu scored 47.82 per cent, official results show.