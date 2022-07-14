Breakthrough at Ukraine grain export talks as heavy shelling continues

But Guterres warned there was still “a long way to go” before there would be peace talks to end the war.

Several Ukrainian cities have reported heavy Russian shelling and Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba was earlier downbeat on prospects for peace.

Ukrainian officials said there had been sustained Russian shelling across Donetsk province, which Moscow aims to capture to complete its seizure of the industrialised Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Russian media reported Ukrainian armed forces launched a fresh missile attack in a strategically important Russian-held southern area of Kherson that Kyiv is hoping to retake.

RIA news agency quoted the Russian-backed administration of Kherson region as saying Russian air defenses shot down five missiles fired at the town of Nova Kakhovka, while the debris of two of the missiles fell near a factory.

“According to preliminary information, there’s been another hit on a Russian munitions plant, at Sokol,” Serhiy Khlan, an advisor to the Ukrainian head of Kherson province, wrote on Facebook.

A separate strike on Tuesday in Nova Kakhovka killed 52 people, Ukraine’s military has said. The Moscow-appointed deputy head of Kherson region said that two people were killed, seven were missing and 90 were injured.

On Wednesday TASS quoted a separatist official, Vitaly Kiselyov, as saying Russian and proxy forces had entered the town of Siversk in Donetsk province and could take it in a couple of days.

Russia had not conducted any new assaults on the frontline that includes Siversk, but that the town had been fired on by artillery, Ukraine’s armed forces said.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts.