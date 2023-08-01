Are Wagner fighters entering Poland disguised as migrants?

Scaring Poland: that was probably the goal of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin, when they met in St. Petersburg on 21 July. Lukashenko said that mercenaries from the Russian Wagner Group, currently based in Belarus, would like to make “a trip to Warsaw and Rzeshov.”

Polish politicians and the Polish media reacted promptly. Also, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki commented on the possibility that the Wagner Group may be on its way toward the Polish border. Morawiecki stated that he has information that more than a hundred Wagner Group mercenaries were advancing toward the Suwalki gap, which is on the border of Lithuania and Poland between Kaliningrad and Belarus.