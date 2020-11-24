‘IS bride’ Shamima security threat, UK govt tells court

A woman who joined the Islamic State in Syria would pose “a clear and present threat” to national security if allowed to return to Britain to appeal a decision to revoke her citizenship, the UK government told the Supreme Court on Monday.

The Conservative government has asked the country’s highest court to decide if Shamima Begum, 21, can come back to pursue an in-person appeal of the 2019 decision to strip her of British citizenship.

The Court of Appeal ruled in her favour in July, but the government immediately appealed, insisting she remains “aligned” with the Islamic State (IS) group.