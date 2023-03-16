Russia races to salvage US drone wreckage in Black Sea, US says it difficult

Moscow confirmed the call and said Washington had initiated it.

Russia’s defence ministry said US drone flights off the coast of Crimea “are provocative in nature, which creates preconditions for an escalation of the situation in the Black Sea zone,” while Kyiv suggested the incident was evidence the Kremlin wanted to draw the United States into the Ukraine conflict.

Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in televised remarks Moscow would seek to retrieve the downed craft but was unsure if the effort would be a success.

“It has to be done. And we will certainly work on it,” he said.

But General Mark Milley, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, told journalists that any recovery effort would be difficult, as the drone likely broke up and sank in an area where the water is 4,000-5,000 feet (1,200-1,500 metres) deep.

Even if Russia was able to recover the wreckage, the United States took “mitigating measures” to protect sensitive information.

“We are quite confident that whatever was of value is no longer of value,” Milley said.