Johnson urges NATO allies to boost military spending

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge his NATO allies at a summit in Madrid to boost their defence spending in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, his office said Tuesday.

After Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, NATO member states pledged to spend at least 2.0 per cent of their gross domestic product on defence to ensure the readiness of the alliance by 2024.

Only eight of NATO’s 30 members met or surpassed this target in 2021, but a number of nations such as Germany and Italy have boosted their defence spending this year due to the war in Ukraine.