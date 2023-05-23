Fighting in Russia as Ukraine ‘sabotage’ group crosses border

Moscow said Monday that its troops were battling a Ukrainian “sabotage” group that infiltrated the southern Russian region of Belgorod as locals fled the latest bout of fighting in the troubled territory.

In a first since the start of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian authorities introduced an “anti-terror regime” in Belgorod.

Since the start of the war, the region bordering Ukraine has been repeatedly shelled in attacks that have killed dozens of people, and the region’s main city was struck in April by a Russian fighter jet that dropped ammunition over Belgorod by accident.

In the latest incursion, members of a “sabotage” group crossed over from Ukraine, Russian authorities said, adding that President Vladimir Putin had been notified.