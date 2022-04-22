Macron lost the French left, but now needs it for victory

AFP

Despite being a former minister in a Socialist government, French president Emmanuel Macron long ago burned through the goodwill he once had among left-wing voters.

“Last time, we had serious doubts about him, but we said to ourselves that at least he came from the left—albeit the free-market left,” said Zahra Nhili, a 42-year-old business consultant.

She voted for him in the final round of the 2017 election when he faced off against far-right leader Marine Le Pen—a battle that will be repeated this Sunday.

“We’ve seen him now. He’s clearly from the right,” Nhili said.

She was speaking at a trendy artisanal brewery in the western city of Nantes in an area home to green-minded professionals like her, as well as working-class families.

In line with the rest of the city, her district heavily backed Macron’s hard-left rival Jean-Luc Melenchon in the first round of presidential elections on 10 April.

But while Melenchon finished top in Nantes, a modernising city home to large numbers of students and tech start-ups, the former Trotskyist came third nationwide and was eliminated.