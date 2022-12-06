Germany’s Scholz says in op-ed world faces ‘epochal’ shift

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the world faced a “Zeitenwende” or “an epochal tectonic shift” in an open editorial published by US international relations magazine, Foreign Affairs on Monday.

This follows Germany facing fairly considerable criticism from allies like Ukraine, Poland and the US on an array of defence-related issues in 2022 -- from its domestic defence spending, to its reticence to send offensive weapons to a hot war in Ukraine, to infrastructure projects like the now-frozen Nord Stream 2 pipeline, all the way to German industry’s close connections to the Russian marketplace.

Scholz said that Germany was “doing everything it can to defend and foster an international order based on the principles of the UN Charter.”