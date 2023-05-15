France promises Ukraine more military support

France on Monday promised Ukraine dozens more light tanks and armoured vehicles after President Emmanuel Macron met Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris as Kyiv readies for a widely expected counter-offensive.

Fresh off stops in Rome and then Germany, Zelensky dined with Macron at the Elysee Palace on Sunday night, where the pair discussed boosting military aid.

“In the coming weeks, France will train and equip several battalions with tens of armored vehicles and light tanks including AMX-10RC,” they said in a joint statement afterwards.

They also called for fresh sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine “to weaken Russia’s ability to continue its illegal war of aggression.”