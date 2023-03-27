Banksy’s migrant rescue ship seized by Italy’s coast guard in Lampedusa

A rescue ship funded by British street artist Banksy was seized in Lampedusa on Sunday after Italy’s coast guard said the boat had disobeyed its instructions to head to Sicily after carrying out a migrant rescue operation.

The coast guard said it had ordered the MV Louise Michel ship to dock in Trapani in Sicily after it performed an initial rescue operation in Libya’s Search and Rescue area. The ship instead went to assist migrants on three other boats in Malta’s Search and Rescue area.

The coast guard added that it was already on its way to assist the three other boats at the time.