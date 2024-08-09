Zelensky says Russia must feel the war as Ukraine presses attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russia needed to "feel" the consequences of its war as a major Ukrainian incursion across the Russian border stretched into a third day.

Pro-Kyiv forces stormed into Russia's southwestern Kursk region on Tuesday morning, deploying around 1,000 troops and more than two dozen armoured vehicles and tanks, according to the Russian army.

It appears to be the most significant Ukrainian attack into Russia since the war began, with independent analysts suggesting Kyiv's troops had advanced up to 10 kilometres into Russia.

"Russia brought the war to our land and should feel what it has done," Zelensky said in his evening address, without directly referring to the offensive.

"Ukrainians know how to achieve their goals. And we did not choose to achieve our goals in the war," he added.