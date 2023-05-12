Ukraine needs time before counter-offensive: Zelensky

Ukraine needs more time before beginning a highly anticipated counter-offensive against Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelensky has told the BBC, as the UK prepares to send Storm Shadow missiles to help Kyiv.

Britain’s decision will make it the first country to provide longer-range missiles to Kyiv, which has been training a new contingent of forces and stockpiling Western-supplied munitions and hardware.

Analysts say these steps will be key to reclaiming territory captured by Russia, although the timing of the counter-offensive remains a question.

“Mentally we’re ready...,” Zelensky said in an interview with the BBC published Thursday. “In terms of equipment, not everything has arrived yet.

“With (what we have) we can go forward and be successful. But we’d lose a lot of people. I think that’s unacceptable. So we need to wait. We still need a bit more time,” he said.