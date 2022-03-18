Russian missiles strike Ukraine’s Lviv, Biden to talk to Xi

Russian missiles struck an area near the airport of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early on Friday, the mayor said, while Japan and Australia imposed new sanctions on Russian entities as punishment for its invasion.

Western sources and Ukrainian officials said Russia’s assault has faltered since its troops invaded on 24 February, further dashing its expectations of a swift victory and the removal of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s government.

Russia has relied heavily on missiles and shelling to subdue Ukraine’s forces but has yet to secure any of its 10 largest cities.