Russia's foreign currency reserves drop as sanctions bite

Russia's foreign currency reserves have declined from a record high before the start of the Ukraine military operation as Moscow grapples with sanctions, the Central Bank figures showed Wednesday.

The reserves -- about half of which are frozen abroad -- fell by $14 billion in a week to $593.1 billion on 29 April, according to the data.

Western sanctions imposed after the start of the military conflict in Ukraine delivered a major blow to Moscow by blocking around $300 billion of foreign currency reserves it held overseas.