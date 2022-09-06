UK's Patel and Dorries quit as incoming PM Truss takes over

Britain's Priti Patel and Nadine Dorries both stepped down ahead of a cabinet reshuffle on Monday as Liz Truss formally takes over as the country's prime minister.

Patel said she will stand down as Britain's Home secretary, or interior minister.

A lawmaker belonging to the Conservative Party told Reuters that Suella Braverman, currently the government's attorney-general, was likely to be promoted to Patel's role.

Following Patel, culture minister Nadine Dorries stepped down, the Daily Mail reported late Monday.