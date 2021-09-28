Sanofi ditches mRNA Covid-19 vaccine after rivals’ success

Sanofi is dropping plans for its own mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine because of the dominance achieved by BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna in using the technology to fight the pandemic, the company said on Tuesday.

The move highlights the challenges of competing in particular with pioneer BioNTech, which rose from obscurity through its alliance with pharma major Pfizer last year. They have delivered close to 1.5 billion doses so far to become the Western world’s largest Covid-19 vaccine maker.

French healthcare group Sanofi will instead focus on efforts with British partner GlaxoSmithKline to bring another Covid-19 vaccine candidate to market based on the more conventional protein-based approach, where mass trials are ongoing.

The decision to drop clinical development of a shot based on mRNA, or messenger RNA, acquired as part of its takeover of Translate Bio, came despite positive Phase I/II study interim results announced on Tuesday, where participants’ blood readings showed a strong immune reaction.