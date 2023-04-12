EU and China: Is Taiwan really Europe’s problem?

During his speech on the “future of Europe” in the Netherlands on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron remained supremely unflustered: neither an impromptu protest over the French leader’s fiercely contested domestic pension reforms nor intense global attention following an explosive foreign policy interview seemed to upset his groove.

Those who tuned in expecting him to elaborate on poorly received recent comments about Europe’s need for greater independence from the United States in dealing with China were disappointed.

“I’m a dreamer,” Macron said in the Hague, spelling out his vision for a more economically and industrially autonomous European Union.