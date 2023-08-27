Europe

Russian ships return from joint Pacific patrolling with Chinese ships

Reuters
Prothom alo image
A still image from a video, released by Russia's Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be Russian and Chinese navy ships jointly patrolling the Pacific Ocean and holding naval exercises in the East China Sea, in this image taken from footage released 18 August, 2023.
Reuters

A detachment of Russia's navy warships returned from more than three weeks of joint-patrolling of the Pacific Ocean with Chinese navy ships, the Russian Interfax news agency reported on Sunday.

Warships of Russia's Pacific Fleet, together with a detachment of Chinese navy ships travelled more than 7,000 nautical miles through the Sea of Japan, the Sea of Okhotsk, the Bering Sea and the Pacific Ocean, Interfax reported citing the Fleet's press service.

During the patrol, the Russian-Chinese detachment passed along the Kuril ridge, the agency reported.

The islands, off the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, are known in Russia as the Kurils and in Japan as the Northern Territories and have been at the core of decades of tension between the neighbours. 

