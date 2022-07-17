Drone-led search efforts under way at Greece cargo plane crash site

A drone on Sunday was monitoring the wreckage of a cargo plane operated by a Ukrainian airline that crashed the previous day near the Greek city of Kavala.

According to state-run TV, the army, explosives experts and Greek Atomic Energy Commission staff would approach the area after it is deemed safe as fears about the toxicity of the unknown cargo were forcing them to stay away.

Fire brigade official Marios Apostolidis told reporters that "men from the fire service with special equipment and measuring instruments approached the point of impact of the aircraft and had a close look at the fuselage and other parts scattered in the fields".

When the area is deemed secure, the search teams are going to operate, he added.