Troops hold on Sievierodonetsk, advance in south: Ukraine

Ukraine said on Thursday its forces were holding their positions in intense fighting in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk and had retaken ground in the south, targeting gains in the biggest swathe of territory seized by Russia since the invasion started.

Russia has concentrated its invasion force around Sievierodonetsk, a small industry city now bombed to ruins. Ukraine says its only hope to turn the tide toward victory is more artillery to offset Russia's massive firepower.