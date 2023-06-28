Wagner chief heads into Belarus exile, NATO vows to protect allies

Belarus welcomed the head of the Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin into exile on Tuesday following an aborted rebellion, as NATO warned it was ready to defend against “Moscow or Minsk”.

As the fallout unfolded from Prigozhin’s brief mutiny -- widely seen as the biggest threat to Kremlin authority in decades -- Russia’s President Vladimir Putin sought to shore up his authority by thanking regular troops for averting a civil war.

But as Moscow announced preparations to disarm Wagner fighters, Putin’s arch foe, jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, launched a stinging attack on the president in his first comments since the aborted mutiny by the paramilitaries.

“There is no bigger threat to Russia than Putin’s regime,” Navalny said on social media.