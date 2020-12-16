UK vaccinates 137,000 in first week since shot rollout

More than 137,000 people in Britain have received a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine in the week since inoculations began, the government announced on Wednesday.

The Department for Health and Social Care said 137,897 people had received the jab since 8 December. Of those, 108,000 were in England, the most populous of the UK's four nations.

Prime minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers he was "very pleased" with the "good start with the rollout of the vaccination".

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was the first coronavirus shot to be authorised for use by the UK's independent medicines regulator. Patients require two doses, 21 days apart.