UK vaccinates 137,000 in first week since shot rollout

First in line are people aged 80 and above, and frontline health and social care workers

AFP
London
Noelene Lewis receives the first of two injections with a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine from nurse Justine Braid at a NHS vaccine centre that has been set up in the grounds of the horse racing course at Epsom, Surrey on 16 December 2020
Noelene Lewis receives the first of two injections with a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine from nurse Justine Braid at a NHS vaccine centre that has been set up in the grounds of the horse racing course at Epsom, Surrey on 16 December 2020AFP

More than 137,000 people in Britain have received a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine in the week since inoculations began, the government announced on Wednesday.

The Department for Health and Social Care said 137,897 people had received the jab since 8 December. Of those, 108,000 were in England, the most populous of the UK's four nations.

Prime minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers he was "very pleased" with the "good start with the rollout of the vaccination".

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was the first coronavirus shot to be authorised for use by the UK's independent medicines regulator. Patients require two doses, 21 days apart.

Advertisement

Britain has ordered 40 million doses of the jab -- enough to vaccinate 20 million people -- with 800,000 in the first batch.

First in line are people aged 80 and above, and frontline health and social care workers.

The vaccination programme was this week expanded into doctors' surgeries in England, and in care homes in Scotland.

The bulk of Britain's vaccine requirements are expected to be met by a jab developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, which is awaiting regulatory approval.

Some 100 million doses have been ordered. The government has also ordered seven million of vaccine developed by Moderna.

Britain has been one of the worst-hit countries in Europe by the virus with nearly 65,000 deaths from some 1.9 million cases.

On Wednesday, London and surrounding areas were placed under stricter measures to curb the spread of the virus because of concern about a rise in cases.

More News

French law on filming police triggers third weekend of protests

rench police face off with demonstrators at the Place de la Republique during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill'', that right groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris, France, on 12 December 2020

France defends law combatting ‘pernicious’ Islamist radicalism

France's president Emmanuel Macron speaks to the press as he arrives at the EU headquarters' Europa building in Brussels on 10 December 2020, prior to a European Union summit

Grandmother, 90, gets first COVID jab in UK

Grandmother, 90, gets first COVID jab in UK

UK starts mass COVID-19 vaccination programme

A small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine" sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed "Coronavirus COVID-19" words in this illustration taken 10 April 2020