Ukraine evacuates Mariupol as Russia’s defence ministry announces temporary ceasefire

The Ukrainian port city of Mariupol was to evacuate residents Saturday after invading Russian forces declared a temporary ceasefire to open a corridor for civilians to flee one of the war’s fiercest battles.

Russia had blockaded the strategic city, which proudly resisted a siege by Moscow-backed rebels during a 2014 conflict only to find itself again a target, and cut off electricity, food, water and heating in the dead of winter.

The evacuation will be seen as a prelude to a final assault by Russian forces that, if successful, would see their invading army pushing north from occupied Crimea link up with their force from the east and win control of Ukraine’s coast on the Sea of Azov.