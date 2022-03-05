Facebook blocked as Russia backs jail time for ‘fake news’

Russia on Friday blocked Facebook, curbed Twitter and moved to impose harsh jail terms over “fake news” about its army as Moscow seeks to squelch dissent about its invasion of Ukraine

Social media giant Facebook was blocked over accusations of “discrimination” against Russian state-tied news outlets, according to media regulator Roskomnadzor, adding Twitter access was also “restricted”.

“Soon millions of ordinary Russians will find themselves cut off from reliable information... and silenced from speaking,” said Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Facebook’s parent Meta.