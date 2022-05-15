Ukraine fights Russia's onslaught on the east

Russia’s war in Ukraine is increasingly shifting the balance of power in Europe, with Finland and Sweden poised to jettison decades of military non-alignment to join NATO as a defence against feared further aggression from Moscow.

Helsinki is set to formally announce its bid for membership on Sunday.

But as a conflict that has displaced millions dragged towards its third month, Ukrainians were offered a much-needed boost of optimism as a rap lullaby combining folk and modern hip-hop rhythms won the Eurovision song contest.

“Stefania”, which beat out a host of over-the-top acts at the quirky annual musical event, was written by frontman Oleh Psiuk as a tribute to his mother before the war—but its nostalgic lyrics have taken on outsized meaning because of the conflict.

“Please help Ukraine and Mariupol! Help Azovstal right now,” Psiuk said in English from the stage, referring to the port city’s underground steelworks where Ukrainian soldiers are surrounded by Russian forces.

There was also optimism from Kyiv’s head of military intelligence, who told the UK’s Sky News on Saturday that the war could reach a “breaking point” by August and end in defeat for Russia before the end of the year.

Major General Kyrylo Budanov told the news network that he was “optimistic” about the current trajectory of the conflict.