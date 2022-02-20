Ukraine urges West to back ‘shield’ against Russia after invasion warning

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday his country deserved more support in the face of a feared invasion, as NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned that everything indicated Russia was preparing a “fully-fledged attack”.

As Western politicians gathered in Germany to discuss the crisis, Russia test-fired nuclear-capable missiles in a show of force.

Zelensky condemned “a policy of appeasement” towards Moscow in his speech to the Munich Security Conference.

“For eight years, Ukraine has been a shield,” he said. “For eight years, Ukraine has been holding back one of the greatest armies in the world.”

Zelensky travelled to Munich despite shelling in his country’s conflict-torn east that left two Ukrainian soldiers dead.