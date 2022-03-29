Ukraine's negotiation positions

Ukraine wants legally binding security guarantees from Western countries, which it says will be equivalent to or better than NATO's collective security guarantee.

"We want an international mechanism of security guarantees where guarantor countries will act in a similar way to NATO's article number five -- and even more firmly," David Arakhamia, a Ukrainian negotiator, told reporters after talks with the Russian delegation.

Article five of the NATO treaty requires member states to come to the aid of other members in case of an attack.

Arakhamia said Ukraine wants as guarantor nations the United States, China, France and Britain -- all members of the United Nations Security Council -- as well as Turkey, Germany, Poland and Israel.