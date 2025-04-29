Power back in Spain, Portugal after massive blackout

Spain and Portugal recovered their electricity supply and a semblance of normalcy on Tuesday after a crippling blackout of unknown causes that disrupted daily life for millions.

Telephone, internet and lights were working again, train services resumed, shops reopened and workers flocked back to offices following the outage that struck on Monday afternoon and lasted up to 20 hours in some places.

Maria Jesus Cobos managed to drive home through Madrid overnight after a chaotic day that deprived her of light and communications until almost 11:00 pm (2100 GMT).

"That showed that we are very vulnerable, there's something that isn't being done well. I had to drive without traffic lights," she told AFP, but added people have been "very civilised".