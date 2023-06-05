NATO’s Stoltenberg again urges Turkey to let Sweden join

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday urged Ankara to drop its opposition to Sweden’s bid to join the US-led defence alliance.

“Membership will make Sweden safe but also make NATO and Turkey stronger,” Stoltenberg said in Istanbul. “I look forward to finalising Sweden’s accession as soon as possible.”

Stoltenberg visited Turkey over the weekend to attend President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s lavish inauguration ceremony on Saturday, as the leader of two decades (either as prime minister or later as president) formally starts his third term as president.