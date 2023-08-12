Zelensky fires heads of military enlistment in all Ukrainian regions

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday dismissed officials responsible for military conscription in each region of the country, citing corruption allegations that he said could amount to treason.

"We are dismissing all regional military commissars," Zelensky said in a post on social media, following a meeting with senior military leadership.

"This system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery at a time of war is high treason," he added.

Kyiv has been conscripting Ukrainians for assault battalions for its counteroffensive against Russian forces to recapture territory controlled by Moscow's troops.

The move reflects Ukraine's efforts to clamp down on graft and corruption as part of sweeping reforms requested by Western institutions like the European Union, which Ukraine hopes to join.