A ‘feminist diplomacy’ for France? Not quite yet

France has made “undeniable efforts” to roll out a feminist foreign policy with women holding top ministerial jobs, but is still falling short in defending women’s rights around the world, according to a new report.

The concept aims to promote gender equality and women’s rights -- particularly sexual and reproductive rights -- and France was an early adopter of “feminist diplomacy” in 2019, following similar moves by Canada and Sweden.

It has resulted in a rise in the number of French women ambassadors and consuls general, who now make up nearly a third of such posts compared to just 14 per cent a decade ago.